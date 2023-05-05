Chase’s Co-Branded Amazon Credit Cards have Both Undergone a Revamp, Including a $150 Bonus

Avid Amazon shoppers are likely familiar with, or already own, one of Chase’s two co-branded Amazon credit cards. However, as of May 1, 2023 both credit cards have undergone a major revamp, and with one you can score a $150 bonus.

Previously named the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card and the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card, the cards now have new names, looks, benefits and rewards structures.

The new card names, much simpler than before, are the Prime Visa and the Amazon Visa. Both cards have a new feature - daily rewards - which lets cardholders earn and redeem their cashback daily as opposed to monthly.

Prime Visa

The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card is now called the Prime Visa comes with a new $150 intro bonus (details below), and as the name suggests, to open the card you’ll need to have an Amazon Prime subscription. An Amazon Prime membership costs $139 per year or $14.99 per month. Besides the required Prime subscription, the card has no annual fee.

Rewards Rate: The new Prime Visa card will offer an upgraded rewards rate, now letting you earn on purchases made through Chase Travel, as well as on local transit and commuting. Here’s a breakdown of the Prime Visa card’s rewards structure.

5% back on purchases made through Chase Travel, with an eligible Prime membership (new)

2% back on local transit and commuting, including rideshare (new)

5% back at Amazon and Whole Foods Market, with an eligible Prime membership

2% back at restaurants

2% back at gas stations

1% back on all other purchases

10% or more back on a rotating selection of Amazon products/categories

Welcome offer: Along with an updated rewards structure, the Prime Visa card also offers a more generous welcome bonus than before. Previously, cardholders were rewarded a $100 Amazon gift card upon approval of their account. Now, however, cardholders are offered a $150 gift card, as well as a limited time offer of 5% back on all purchases, up to $2,500, for three months after account opening.

APR: 18.99%–26.99% variable

Amazon Visa

The Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card is now known simply as the Amazon Visa. The card doesn’t require cardholders to be Amazon Prime members, and has no annual fee.

Rewards Rate: The Amazon Visa also has added perks; it's updated rewards structure lets cardholders earn on other areas of spending. Like the Prime Visa, this card allows users to earn on local transit and commuting along with purchases made through Chase Travel. Here is the full breakdown of the card’s rewards structure.

3% back on purchases made through Chase Travel (new)

2% back on local transit and commuting, including rideshare (new)

3% back at Amazon and Whole Foods Market

2% back at restaurants

2% back at gas stations

1% back on all other purchases

Welcome Offer: The Amazon Visa’s new welcome offer is better than before. Previously, the card awarded a $50 Amazon gift card to users upon approval, but now, this reward is bumped up to $60. Plus, the card now has a limited time offer of 3% back on all purchases, up to $1,500, for three months after account opening.

APR: 18.99%–26.99% variable