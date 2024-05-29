Chasen Holdings Wins S$34M in New Contracts

Chasen Holdings Limited (SG:5NV) has released an update.

Chasen Holdings Limited, a Singapore-based logistics firm, has announced securing new projects worth S$34.2 million across different business segments, showing resilience amidst economic challenges. The projects include a major relocation job for a lithium-ion battery plant in Kansas and multiple local initiatives such as solar panel installations on public housing blocks. The company expects these ventures to positively impact its financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2025.

