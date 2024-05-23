Chasen Holdings Addresses Key Disposal at EGM

Chasen Holdings Limited (SG:5NV) has released an update.

Chasen Holdings Limited conducted an extraordinary general meeting chaired by Mr. Lim Yew Si, where shareholders were updated on the proposed disposal of the entire interest in City Zone Express Group of Companies. The meeting, which took place in Singapore, had all pertinent resolutions and information previously circulated to shareholders and posted on pertinent websites. No questions from shareholders were received by the cut-off date, but they were invited to raise questions during the meeting.

