Chase To Open 500 New Branches By 2027

JPMorgan Chase has announced plans to open over 500 new branches and renovate roughly 1,700 existing branches within the next three years. The bank is also planning 3,500 new hires.

However, the addition of so many new branches stands in contrast with the closing of 400 Chase branches in the past six months–including 26 closures already in 2024.

The branches will open in new markets, including lower-income areas and rural communities with limited access to traditional banking. Some of the locations include Boston; Charlotte, North Carolina; Minneapolis; Philadelphia; and the greater Washington, D.C., area. The impact of new branches will be significant, giving communities increased access to banking services and aiding economic growth within the branch’s footprint, Chase says.

“When we open a branch, we’re not only investing in the financial health of residents, we’re committed to the health and vitality of the entire community,” said Marianne Lake, CEO of Consumer & Community Banking, in a February 6 Chase news release. “We provide local expertise and support through our branches; we lend to local businesses of all sizes, create jobs and long-term careers, and finance vital amenities.”

JPMorgan Chase has the largest branch footprint in the U.S. and has added over 650 branches in the last five years.

“Our branch network is one of the key reasons that customers open accounts with us, and it has helped us attract deposits,” Chase Consumer Banking CEO Jennifer Roberts told Reuters. “We really view our branches as a storefront for the entire company, and it is an anchor for us to expand our relationship with customers as we aim to be their primary financial partner.”

The focus of Chase’s branches has evolved from teller lines to consultative areas for private conversations, Roberts told Reuters.

Community Center Branches Opening in 2024

Chase also plans to open three new community center branches in 2024: two in New York City (one in the Bronx and one in Brooklyn) and another in Columbus, Ohio. These centers will host community events, such as financial health workshops and skills training.

There are currently 16 community center branches located in communities that have historically lacked banking access, such as those with majority Black, Hispanic and Latino populations.

JPMorgan Branches Opening in 2024

More than 20 Chase branches are set to open across the country by the end of 2024. Because JPMorgan acquired First Republic in 2023, most of these locations are former First Republic offices being converted to Chase branches.

“These new branches will serve clients across banking, lending and wealth, and will offer the best of both worlds—the strength and scale of JPMorgan Chase and First Republic’s commitment to exceptional client service,” said Roberts in a Chase press release.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.