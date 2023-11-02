News & Insights

JPM

Chase To Hire 1,000 New Business Bankers In Local Markets Across U.S. By 2025

November 02, 2023 — 10:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Chase said that it plans to hire 1,000 new business bankers in local markets across the United States by 2025 to support small business owners. The new commitment builds on the firm's original goal of hiring 500 new bankers through 2024.

According to Chase's 2023 Mid-Year Business Leaders Outlook, small business optimism remains high as more than two-thirds of small businesses expect increased revenue and sales in the year ahead, and 45% of small business owners say they're "hitting the accelerator" on growth.

