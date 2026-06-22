Chase the Surge in Micron (MU) Stock as Its Q3 Results Approach?

Micron Technology MU) has been one of the elite performers in the semiconductor space over the past year, fueled by surging demand for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) products.

With the memory-chip giant scheduled to report results for its fiscal third-quarter on Wednesday, June 24, investors are wondering whether they should still buy Micron’s stock after its latest surge.

Leading up to its Q3 report, Micron stock has surged more than 20% this month and has gained 300% year-to-date, with a monstrous 1,700% return over the last three years.



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AI Demand Continues to Fuel Micron's Unprecedented Growth

Emerging as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI boom, Micron's HBM products have become critical components in AI accelerators and data center GPUs. This is attributed to robust demand from hyperscale cloud providers and AI infrastructure customers such as Microsoft MSFT), Meta Platforms META), Alphabet GOOGL), and Amazon AMZN).

Management has repeatedly highlighted that demand for HBM remains exceptionally strong, with production already sold out for the rest of the year and a significant portion of 2027 production is already under customer agreements. As AI adoption accelerates across industries, Micron is benefiting from a favorable supply-demand environment that has supported both revenue growth and pricing trends.

Most importantly, Micron's data center business has become a growth engine that has offset volatility in more traditional end markets such as PCs and smartphones.

Analysts Expect Another Quarter of Exceptional Growth

Based on Zacks estimates, Micron’s Q3 sales are thought to have surged 276% to $34.98 billion compared to $9.3 billion a year ago.

More astonishing, Micron’s quarterly earnings are expected to climb nearly 1,000% to $20.98 per share from Q3 EPS of $1.91 in the comparative quarter ($2.18 billion Non-GAAP net income).

Beyond the headline numbers, analysts will focus on:

HBM revenue growth and production capacity

Data center memory demand trends

DRAM and NAND pricing conditions

Gross margin expansion

Fiscal fourth-quarter guidance

The Zacks ESP

It’s also noteworthy that the Zacks ESP (Expected Surprise Prediction) indicates Micron could surpass its lofty earnings expectations, with the Most Accurate and recent estimate among Wall Street having Q3 EPS slated at $22.17 and nearly 6% above the underlying Zacks Consensus of $20.98.



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Notably, Micron has exceeded the Zacks Consensus for 12 consecutive quarters, with an impressive average earnings surprise of 21.74% in its last four quarterly reports.



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Monitoring Micron’s P/E Valuation

Despite its strong run, Micron's valuation remains relatively reasonable compared to many AI-related semiconductor stocks.

Although investors continue to assign premium valuations to companies directly exposed to AI infrastructure spending, Micron’s 18X forward earnings multiple is a noticeable discount to many high-profile semiconductor peers and is still beneath the benchmark S&P 500’s average of roughly 22X.



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Bottom Line

Micron enters its fiscal third-quarter report with strong momentum, supported by booming AI-related demand, favorable memory market conditions, and growing exposure to high-margin HBM products. While earnings volatility is always possible, the company's long-term growth story remains compelling as AI infrastructure spending continues to expand.

For investors seeking exposure to one of the key enablers of the AI revolution, Micron remains a stock worth watching ahead of earnings. Adding to the bullish case, MU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting positive earnings estimate revisions and improving business fundamentals.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.