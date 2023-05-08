Chase Sapphire Travel Insurance Offered On Cards

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® and the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card are two of Chase’s most coveted credit card products. With benefits ranging from travel and dining to lounge access and purchase protection, each card has its own set of perks. And one of these perks that’s especially beneficial is the travel insurance offered on Chase Sapphire cards. Although you probably won’t need to use it often, this particular perk can be a lifesaver if travel doesn’t go quite as planned.

Don’t wait for something unfortunate to happen on your trip to understand how the insurance works. Find out what’s covered, how to claim it and other essential information that can help you best utilize this credit card benefit when things go wrong with this guide to Chase Sapphire travel insurance.

How Does Chase Sapphire Travel Insurance Work?

Chase’s Sapphire travel insurance can cover your trip in case of cancellation or interruption, reimburse expenses due to trip delays or lost/delayed baggage and provide supplemental medical insurance or evacuation coverage in case of accident or emergency.

To use Chase Sapphire travel insurance, you must be a Chase Sapphire cardholder and have used that card to pay for some or all of your travel costs for whatever particular trip you’d like to claim the insurance on. Chase defines the cardholder as someone whose “name is embossed on an eligible Card issued in the United States.” In many cases, spouses, children and immediate family members* may also be covered, even when the cardholder isn’t traveling with them, but this varies by card and insurance benefit.

Finally, it’s important to know that travel insurance benefits vary by Sapphire card. The travel insurance benefits the Chase Sapphire Reserve card offers can differ from the travel insurance benefits the Chase Sapphire Preferred card provides.

What Is Covered With Chase Sapphire Travel Insurance?

Here are the various travel insurance benefits available for Chase Sapphire cardholders:

Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance

This benefit offers reimbursement of up to $10,000 per covered person and $20,000 per trip for cancellation or interruption of travel for the cardholder and immediate family members, assuming a part of the trip has been charged to the cardholder’s Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card or Chase Sapphire Reserve®. Maximum coverage in a 12-month period is limited to $40,000.

Eligible travel expenses are considered non-refundable, prepaid travel expenses, things like flights, cruises, hotels, car rentals and more. If you paid using Rewards points, you’ll be reimbursed at their monetary value or at $.01 per point.

Chase Sapphire Travel Insurance covers situations like:

Injury, illness or hospitalization that prevents you from traveling

Severe weather events

Jury duty or military order

Quarantine imposed by a physician

The lodging at your destination becoming uninhabitable

Chase Sapphire Travel Insurance doesn’t cover situations like:

A change in your financial circumstances

Failure to obtain required visas or passports

Not wanting to travel due to civil unrest

Trip Delay Reimbursement

This insurance benefit offers reimbursement for reasonable expenses incurred during a trip delay for up to $500 for each ticket purchase when you’re delayed for more than six hours or require an overnight stay for Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders and more than 12 hours or require an overnight stay for Chase Sapphire Preferred cardholders.

The benefit extends to both the cardholder and accompanying family members (spouses and children under 26). The insurance covers reasonable expenses such as meals, lodging, toiletries and medication.

Travel Accident Insurance

If you have a transportation incident during travel, travel accident insurance covers you, assuming you paid for the transport using a Chase Sapphire card. Travel accident insurance extends to the cardholder and immediate family members.

For Chase Sapphire Preferred cardholders, the covered loss of life benefit amount in the case of a common carrier travel accident (like a flight, cruise, or train incident) is $500,000 per insured person. The 24-hour travel accident insurance, meanwhile, is $100,000. Specific losses covered include things like loss of sight, hearing or limbs.

For Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders, a maximum amount of up to $1 million is covered for common carrier travel accidents, while 24-hour travel accident insurance remains at $100,000.

Travel and Emergency Assistance Services

If you run into an emergency when traveling, you have access to complimentary assistance along with your spouse and any dependent children under 22 who are traveling with you. This includes things like emergency transportation assistance, medical referrals and legal referrals. However, the costs of these services aren’t covered, just the help in sourcing them.

Lost Luggage Reimbursement

If your or your immediate family members’ luggage is lost, your checked and carry-on baggage are each covered for up to $3,000 per person per trip. Jewelry and watches are capped at $500 per covered person as are cameras and other electronics.

These items aren’t covered in the policy:

Items you may have left behind

Documents/papers

Money

Securities

Tickets

Checks

Travelers’ Checks

Furs

Baggage Delay Insurance

If your or your immediate family members’ baggage is delayed for more than six hours, this benefit offers reimbursement for emergency purchases of essentials like toiletries, chargers and clothing. You can get up to $100 daily (up to a maximum of five days).

There’s a long list of items that aren’t covered; here are some to note:

Money

Jewelry and watches

Cameras and electronics

Hearing aids

Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver

You can also benefit from the Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver. The Sapphire version of coverage is Primary, meaning you don’t have to file with your insurance company first. This offers reimbursement for damages caused by theft or collision up to $75,000 for rental periods up to 31 days when the Chase Sapphire Reserve card is used to pay for the entire car rental transaction.

Cardholders of the Chase Sapphire Preferred also have this benefit, but the reimbursement amount for damages caused by theft or collision is capped at the Actual Cash Value of most rented cars.

Additional Benefits Covered With Chase Sapphire Reserve Travel Insurance

These are two additional travel insurance benefits available only for Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders. Here’s what they cover.

Emergency Evacuation and Transportation

This benefit covers emergency evacuation and transportation up to $100,000 for you, your spouse and eligible children under the age of 19 (or 26 if they’re enrolled as a full–time student at an accredited university). Note that this must be pre-approved by Chase in conjunction with a doctor who certifies that the evacuation is necessary due to severe injury or illness. This benefit also covers repatriation of remains up to $1,000.

Emergency Medical and Dental Benefits

Chase Sapphire Reserve travel insurance also offers emergency medical and dental benefits. Oddly, this benefit only applies to trips that were arranged by a travel agency.

The amount covered is up to $2,500 with a $50 deductible on covered trips. In addition to the cardholder, this benefit covers spouses/domestic partners and/or legally dependent children under 19 (or 26 if legally enrolled as a full-time student at an accredited university).

Do note that this benefit doesn’t cover medical situations caused by adventure activities that travelers may do, like scuba diving, parachuting, rock climbing and beyond.

How Do I Claim My Chase Sapphire Travel Insurance?

To file a claim with Chase Sapphire Travel Insurance, you must call the Benefit Administrator. Each type of insurance has different requirements for what documentation you need to provide when submitting a claim.

Each type of claim also has a different time period allowed for submitting a claim. These are the following timelines to know:

For Trip Cancellation/Trip Interruption claims : Submit within 20 days of cancellation/interruption. Then, return the completed and signed forms/requested documentation within 90 days (or a maximum of one year after the 90-day deadline).

: Submit within 20 days of cancellation/interruption. Then, return the completed and signed forms/requested documentation within 90 days (or a maximum of one year after the 90-day deadline). For Trip Delay Reimbursement claims : Submit within 60 days of delay. Then, return completed and signed forms/requested documentation within 100 days.

: Submit within 60 days of delay. Then, return completed and signed forms/requested documentation within 100 days. For Lost Luggage claims : Start by filling out the proper documentation for the airline that lost your luggage (save a copy). Contact the Benefits Administrator within 20 days of when your baggage was lost, damaged or stolen. You should receive a claim form within 15 days, which you should submit, alongside documentation, within 90 days.

: Start by filling out the proper documentation for the airline that lost your luggage (save a copy). Contact the Benefits Administrator within 20 days of when your baggage was lost, damaged or stolen. You should receive a claim form within 15 days, which you should submit, alongside documentation, within 90 days. For Baggage Delay claims : Start by completing the proper documentation for the airline on which your bag was delayed (save a copy). Contact the Benefits Administrator within 20 days of the delay, then return documentation and forms within 90 days (or a maximum of one year after the 90-day deadline).

: Start by completing the proper documentation for the airline on which your bag was delayed (save a copy). Contact the Benefits Administrator within 20 days of the delay, then return documentation and forms within 90 days (or a maximum of one year after the 90-day deadline). For Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver claims : Request the proper documentation from the car rental company (and police, if applicable), then contact the Benefits Administrator within 100 days of the incident. Submitting documentation varies by state but is usually required within 120-365 days of the incident.

: Request the proper documentation from the car rental company (and police, if applicable), then contact the Benefits Administrator within 100 days of the incident. Submitting documentation varies by state but is usually required within 120-365 days of the incident. Emergency Evacuation and Transportation claims : Call the Benefits Administrator immediately upon incident, then submit the claim and documentation within 180 days of the occurrence.

: Call the Benefits Administrator immediately upon incident, then submit the claim and documentation within 180 days of the occurrence. Emergency Medical and Dental Benefits claims: Call the Benefit Administrator within 90 days of receiving medical care on your trip, then submit the claim and documentation within 180 days of the occurrence.

Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders can call 1-888-675-1461 while in the U.S. or call collect at 1-804-281-5772 while outside of the U.S. to file claims. Chase Sapphire Preferred cardholders can call 1-888-320-9961 while in the U.S. or call collect at 1-804-673-1691 while outside of the US to file claims.

An alternative is to visit www.eclaimsline.com to submit your claims.

Bottom Line

Hopefully, you won’t need to use it, but it’s nice to know Sapphire cardholders have access to Chase Sapphire travel insurance benefits that can help you out of a minor (or serious) pickle.

However, it’s important to read the fine print for both the Chase Sapphire Preferred travel insurance benefits and the Chase Sapphire Reserve travel insurance benefits, as there are many exclusions and provisions that you should know before submitting a claim. And when it comes to submitting those claims, make sure to do so within the allocated time periods to ensure coverage.

*Unless otherwise specified within each type of insurance, Chase states that “Immediate family members include: spouse, and parents thereof; sons and daughters, including adopted children and stepchildren; parents, including stepparents; brothers and sisters; grandparents and grandchildren; aunts or uncles; nieces or nephews; and Domestic Partner and parents thereof, including Domestic Partners and spouses of any individual of this definition. Immediate Family Members also include legal guardians or wards.”

