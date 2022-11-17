Chase Sapphire Reserve Adds Lyft Pink Membership Worth $199 Per Year

If you’re a Chase Sapphire Reserve® cardholder and a regular Lyft user, you just got some good news.

Chase’s Sapphire Reserve cardholders already benefit from ample travel rewards. But as of November 15, 2022 you also get complimentary access to Lyft’s highest membership level, Lyft Pink All Access, valued at $199 a year.

Here’s what you can do to take full advantage of the new rewards.

What’s Included in the New Lyft Benefit?

There’s a hefty annual fee of $550 to carry the Chase Sapphire Reserve® card, but the benefits can add up fast, especially when it comes to using Lyft.

Starting November 15, cardholders get new and improved Lyft benefits, not just for rideshare services but also for bikes, scooters and more. The benefits include:

Complimentary Lyft Pink All Access Membership for two years, plus 50% off a third year

10x points per dollar spent on Lyft rides through March 2025

Complimentary upgrades to Priority Pickup

Special rates on all Preferred, XL and Lux rides

Free Grubhub+ for one year ($9.99 per month value)

Four roadside assistance services for your personal vehicle per year

Free SIXT car rental upgrades

Free 45-min classic bike rides

Discounted rates on ebikes and scooters

J.P. Morgan Reserve cardholders can also get these new benefits, but most other credit cards can’t compare when it comes to earning points by using Lyft. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card only has a 5x point multiplier for Lyft, and it doesn’t offer a complimentary membership. The American Express® Green Card* offers 3x points for rideshare.

New applicants for the Chase Sapphire Reserve® card can get all of the above perks, but you’ll want to weigh the annual fee against the real benefits of the card before applying. For some cardholders, these new perks might be overvalued.

In particular, the only difference between Lyft Pink All Access and the next highest tier of membership—Lyft Pink, which costs $9.99 a month—is bikeshare perks, and Lyft bikeshare membership costs as low as $3 a month in some cities.

This new benefit is also being rolled out in the wake of increased service fees and ride prices for Lyft users. While you may not enjoy taking more expensive rides, the silver lining is you’ll continue earning points for every dollar you spend on the app.

Plus, Sapphire Reserve points are worth 50% more when redeemed for travel through Chase’s travel portal, Chase Ultimate Rewards®, so your Lyft rides can contribute to your next vacation.

To learn more about the full points benefits, you can visit Chase.com/Reserve, and you can learn about event and experience benefits at Chase.com/ReservedbySapphire.

How to Get the New Lyft Rewards

In order to use these new rewards, you’ll have to activate your Lyft Pink All Access membership by 11:59 PM (EST) on December 31, 2024.

You can activate your membership by using the latest version of the app to do one of the following:

Set your Chase Sapphire Reserve card as the default payment method for Lyft.

Visit the Lyft Pink tab in the Lyft app and scroll down the list of benefits to a check box. Check that you agree to the terms and conditions.

Note that you’ll automatically be re-enrolled for membership every year, so you may want to set a calendar reminder to unenroll after the free or discounted period ends.

