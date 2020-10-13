Chase Sapphire Preferred Cardholders Can Earn Up to 75,000 Referral Bonus Points

Image source: Getty Images

Chase keeps adding big bonus offers to one of its most popular travel cards, the Chase Sapphire PreferredÂ® Card. It recently raised its sign-up bonus, so you can now earn 80,000 points after you make $4,000 of purchases in three months. And now, you could collect another 75,000 points with a few well-timed referrals.

From Oct. 5 through Nov. 7, you can earn 15,000 points for each person you refer who gets approved for the Chase Sapphire PreferredÂ® Card, up to a maximum of 75,000 points. Anyone you refer will be eligible for the card's 80,000-point bonus offer.

Each bonus is extremely valuable and could get you quite a few free travel bookings. Here's how you can refer your friends to the Chase Sapphire PreferredÂ® Card and collect bonus points.

How to get referral bonuses with the Chase Sapphire PreferredÂ® Card

To invite friends to apply for the Chase Sapphire PreferredÂ® Card, go to the card's Chase Refer-A-Friend page. Fill out the form with your last name, your zip code, and the last four digits of your Chase Sapphire PreferredÂ® Card, and then click "Continue."

On the next page, Chase provides a unique referral link that your friends can use to apply. Copy the link and send it to your friends yourself or enter their names and email addresses and have Chase send it out. Since these emails can take up to seven days, it's better to do it yourself.

Chase will send you 15,000 bonus points if a recipient uses your referral link, applies for the card, and gets approved. It can take up to two billing cycles to get the points after approval.

What makes the Chase Sapphire PreferredÂ® Card a top travel card

If you don't already hold a CChase Sapphire PreferredÂ® Card, these bonus opportunities are a good reason to apply. This card's biggest perk is its 80,000 bonus points, one of the biggest sign-up bonuses available now. The spending requirement of $4,000 in three months is also realistic for most consumers.

Points are worth $0.0125 each when you redeem them for travel purchases on the Chase Ultimate Rewards site, meaning that bonus is worth $1,000. If you then successfully refer five friends to get 75,000 more points, you've effectively earned another $937.50 in travel. Keep in mind that you can also transfer points to Chase's travel partners, which will often get you an even greater redemption value.

In the travel and dining categories, this card earns 2 points per $1. It also has a special partner offer with Lyft. Rides are worth an additional 3 points per $1 through March 2022 -- making 5 points per $1 in total. All other purchases earn the standard rate of 1 point per $1.

It's also worth mentioning the built-in travel and purchase protections that come with the Chase Sapphire PreferredÂ® Card, because this is another area where it ranks highly among credit cards. These protections include:

Trip cancellation/interruption insurance

Auto rental collision damage waiver

Baggage delay insurance

Trip delay reimbursement

Purchase protection for damage or theft

Extended warranty coverage

All these features make the Chase Sapphire PreferredÂ® Card competitive with the top travel rewards cards. They also make it a card you can confidently recommend to any friends who want to earn travel points.

More ways to earn bonus points

Referral bonuses like these are a win-win situation for you and your friends. Anyone you refer can get the Chase Sapphire PreferredÂ® Card's valuable sign-up bonus. As long as they use your referral link and are approved, you'll collect a solid finder's fee of 15,000 points per person.

