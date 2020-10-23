Chase Sapphire Cards Adding Up to 3x Bonus Points on Groceries

Image source: Getty Images

Chase has added quite a few perks to its credit cards this year. And it looks like it will continue to do so. To close out 2020, Chase Sapphire cardholders can benefit from a limited-time bonus point offer on grocery store purchases.

From Nov. 1, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card will earn 2 points per $1 and the Chase Sapphire Reserve® will earn 3 points per $1 on grocery store purchases. Those bonus rates will apply on up to $1,000 in purchases per month and last through April 30, 2021.

Consumers are spending more than usual on groceries during the COVID-19 pandemic, so this is another valuable bonus offer from Chase. Here are the full details, plus the other Sapphire card offers you should know about.

Bonus points on groceries with Chase Sapphire cards

Chase's bonus offer on grocery store purchases includes in-store purchases, pickup orders, and eligible grocery store delivery services. Eligible purchases will automatically earn the bonus rate, and there's no activation required by the cardholder.

Note that this bonus category does not include all merchants that sell groceries. Examples of merchants that don't qualify are warehouse clubs, discount stores, and drugstores.

This bonus will allow both Chase Sapphire cards to earn a respectable rewards rate on groceries. It may not be the highest rewards rate when compared to some other grocery credit cards. But it's important to remember that these cards earn Chase Ultimate Rewards points, which are some of the best travel points on the market.

A more flexible travel credit from the Chase Sapphire Reserve®

One of the best benefits of the Chase Sapphire Reserve® is a $300 annual travel credit. This credit applies automatically to eligible purchases.

Chase had previously announced that the annual travel credit would also apply to gas and grocery purchases through the end of 2020. It has now extended that offer through June 30, 2021.

This makes it much easier to use your travel credit and get the most from your Chase Sapphire Reserve®.

More redemption options for Ultimate Rewards points

In addition to giving customers more ways to earn extra points, Chase credit cards also have more ways to redeem points.

If you want to use your Chase Ultimate Rewards points for travel, you can transfer them to any of Chase's travel partners. You can also use them to make travel purchases in cash through the Ultimate Rewards site. For this type of redemption, the value of your points depends on which Chase Sapphire card you have:

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card: $0.0125 per point

Chase Sapphire Reserve®: $0.015 per point

There are also two special redemption options available through April 30, 2021. Both these options give you the same points value as travel bookings through Chase Ultimate Rewards.

The Pay Yourself Back feature allows you to redeem points as a statement credit towards the following:

Grocery store purchases

Dining (this includes delivery and takeout purchases)

Home improvement store purchases

Contributions to a dozen eligible charities

Chase has also launched a dining hub where you can redeem points for local takeout, virtual dining experiences, outdoor seating reservations, and more. You can see redemption options and use your points this way through the Chase Dining website.

Added value for Chase Sapphire cardholders

The Chase Sapphire cards offered bonus rewards on groceries earlier this year, and it's nice to see Chase return to this type of deal.

You'll be able to score extra points in one of the most popular spending categories. Since this bonus lasts for six months, it gives you plenty of time to maximize your rewards. Overall, Chase has done a good job of making two of its top travel credit cards more versatile during the pandemic.

Our credit card expert uses this card, and it could earn you $1,148 (seriously)

As long as you pay them off each month, credit cards are a no-brainer for savvy Americans. They protect against fraud far better than debit cards, help raise your credit score, and can put hundreds (or thousands!) of dollars in rewards back in your pocket each year.

But with so many cards out there, you need to choose wisely. This top-rated card offers the ability to pay 0% interest on purchases until late 2021, has some of the most generous cash back rewards we’ve ever seen (up to 5%!), and somehow still sports a $0 annual fee.

That’s why our expert – who has reviewed hundreds of cards – signed up for this one personally. Click here to get free access to our expert’s top pick.

The Motley Fool owns and recommends MasterCard and Visa, and recommends American Express. We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.

