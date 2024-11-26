News & Insights

Chase Mining’s Mullite Fibre Innovation Targets Key Industries

November 26, 2024 — 05:51 pm EST

Chase Mining Corporation Limited (AU:GCM) has released an update.

Chase Mining Corporation Limited is advancing its single-crystal mullite fibre technology, leveraging expertise from Professor Andrew Ruys to transform low-value topaz into high-value fibres. With applications in defense, aerospace, and automotive industries, this innovation could significantly impact the growing metal matrix composites market. The company plans to explore commercialization opportunities and potential government funding, particularly in the US market.

