News & Insights

Stocks

Chase Mining Confirms Promising Discoveries at Boulia Project

November 17, 2024 — 05:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Chase Mining Corporation Limited (AU:GCM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Chase Mining Corporation Limited’s maiden drilling at the Boulia Project has confirmed the presence of promising porphyry intrusions and skarns in Queensland’s Georgina Basin. This breakthrough underscores the area’s potential for significant mineralization, highlighting the presence of copper, silver, zinc, and gold. With these findings, the company plans to advance its exploration efforts, solidifying its position as a pioneering explorer in the region.

For further insights into AU:GCM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.