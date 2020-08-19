Chase Marriott Cards Can Earn 10x Points on Gas and Dining for a Limited Time

Image source: Getty Images

If you have a Marriott credit card with Chase, this is one bonus offer you need to know about. Through Sept. 15, you can get 10 points per $1 on purchases at gas stations and restaurants. That's an extremely high rewards rate that you don't see very often.

Activation is required, so you'll need to do that if you don't want to miss out on earning these extra points. Here are all the details on this limited-time bonus and how you can activate it.

Bonus points with Chase Marriott credit cards

This is how the Chase Marriott bonus offer works:

Eligible cardholders will earn 10 points per $1 on gas station and restaurant purchases (including restaurant purchases made through eligible delivery services, such as GrubHub and DoorDash) using their Chase Marriott cards.

The bonus rate applies on up to $3,500 in purchases per card. If you have multiple credit cards that qualify, then each card will have its own $3,500 spending cap.

This offer is available between July 15 and Sept. 15, 2020.

Activation is required by 11:59 p.m. ET on Sept. 15, 2020.

The good news is that no matter when you activate, the bonus rate will apply retroactively to all your gas and restaurant purchases during the offer period. So, even if you activate the offer in the middle of August, you'd still earn 10 points per $1 on your bonus purchases dating back to July 15.

This offer is available with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card from Chase, as well as the following discontinued Chase credit cards with Marriott:

Marriott Bonvoy TM Premier Credit Card

Premier Credit Card Marriott Bonvoy TM Premier Plus Business Credit Card

Premier Plus Business Credit Card Marriott Bonvoy TM Credit Card

Credit Card The Ritz-CarltonTM Credit Card

How to activate the offer

To activate this bonus offer, go to the Chase My Bonus page. Fill out the form with your last name, the last four digits of your Chase Marriott credit card, and your ZIP code, and then click "Activate Now."

Although this isn't a targeted offer, some cardholders have had issues with activation as it appears there have been problems with the registration process. Chase has been working to fix this, and many cardholders who couldn't activate in July have since reported being able to do so.

If you can't activate the offer, continue trying periodically. It could just be a registration issue, and as long as you activate by the Sept. 15 deadline, you'll get your bonus points.

More points in two popular spending categories

The latest bonus offer from Marriott and Chase is a great opportunity to boost your credit card rewards. If you max out this deal with one Marriott card by spending $3,500 on gas and restaurants, you'll earn 35,000 points. That's enough to cover one or more free nights at a Marriott hotel.

Marriott credit cards were previously offering a limited-time bonus on groceries, so it's nice to see these types of offers continue. Even if you aren't visiting any hotels at the moment, you can rack up plenty of points and save money on your next stay.

