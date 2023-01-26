Chase Launches Best-Ever Offer On IHG Rewards Premier Credit Card, Elevates Offers On Premier Business And Rewards Traveler Cards

Today, Chase launched new offers for its IHG credit cards, including a best-ever welcome bonus for the IHG® Rewards Premier Credit Card.

In addition to a large bonus, cardholders can earn IHG rewards points with their everyday spending and get certain benefits when they stay at IHG hotels.

Detailing the New IHG Credit Card Bonuses

If you prefer to stay at IHG properties when you travel, or you’re looking to dip your toes into the hotel chain’s rewards program, now might be a good time to take advantage of Chase’s IHG credit card welcome bonuses.

Depending on which card you choose, here’s what you can earn:

IHG One Rewards points are generally worth about 0.6 cents apiece on average, giving as much as $1,050 in value with these bonuses. However, the actual redemption value you get can vary depending on the property, your travel dates and other factors. The IHG cards offer an elevated value for your points, because cardholders can get the fourth night free on award bookings. If you need some inspiration for using your IHG One Rewards, make sure to check out: 9 IHG Hotels That Are Absolute Bargains on Points.

Should You Apply for an IHG Credit Card?

Credit card issuers offer increased welcome bonuses to encourage consumers to open an account, and if the rewards and benefits of an IHG credit card align with your travel habits, it may be a no-brainer.

But if you’re primarily drawn to the welcome offer, take some time to consider all of the rewards and benefits of each card, and compare them with other hotel credit cards, as well as general travel credit cards, which may offer more flexibility. While a welcome bonus can provide a nice boost for your next vacation, it’s important to know whether the card’s long-term value is worth it to you.

