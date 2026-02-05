Chase Investment Counsel Adds Clearwater Analytics Shares

Key Points

Chase Investment Counsel acquired 237,532 shares of Clearwater Analytics.

At quarter end, the shares were valued at $5.7 million.

The holding represented 1.6% of the fund's AUM.

On Feb. 5, Chase Investment Counsel Corp reported a new position in Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN).

The position is outside the fund’s top five holdings

What else to know

This was a new position for the fund, representing 1.6% of reportable 13F assets under management as of December 31, 2025

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:NVDA: $19.51 million (5.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:GOOGL: $18.81 million (5.3% of AUM) NYSE:CLS: $13.30 million (3.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:AVGO: $11.21 million (3.1% of AUM) NYSE:VRT: $10.30 million (2.9% of AUM)



Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Feb. 4) $23.46 Market capitalization $6.80 billion Revenue (TTM) $640.38 million Net income (TTM) $392.58 million

Company snapshot

Clearwater Analytics delivers scalable SaaS solutions that streamline investment data management and reporting for institutional clients. The company's technology-driven approach enables clients to access real-time, accurate investment information across multiple asset classes and reporting systems.

Provides cloud-based software solutions for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting, with a focus on the Clearwater Prism platform.

Operates a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model for its analytics and reporting services.

Serves insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities seeking robust investment accounting and risk analytics.

What this transaction means for investors

Chase Investment Counsel rapidly ramped up its Clearwater Analytics equity holding. Previously holding no shares, it owned over 237,000 shares at the end of the fourth quarter.

Valued at $5.7 million, it represented 1.6% of the firm’s equity AUM, as reported in its 13F filing with the SEC. Chase held 131 positions worth $357.6 million as of Dec. 31.

However, in late December, private equity firms Permira and Warburg Pincus agreed to acquire Clearwater Analytics for $8.4 billion, or $24.55 a share, in a take-private transaction. Depending on the timing of the Chase’s purchases, it could have a nice gain.

Barring a bidding war, investors should steer clear of Clearwater Analytics’ stock given the limited upside and potential downside risk if the deal falls through.

The shares have lost 17.4% over the last year through Feb. 4, well below the Nasdaq Composite’s 17.3%, and the S&P 500 index’s 15.5%.

