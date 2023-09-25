Chase Ink Business Cards Launch $900+ Offer

This article covers our selection of Chase Ink business credit cards. We may get compensation if you visit partner links on our site. We may not cover every available offer. Our relationship with advertisers may impact how an offer is presented on our website. However, our selection of products is made independently of our relationship to advertisers.

If you’re in the market for a new business credit card, a Chase Ink card could line your pocket with a $900 (or more) welcome bonus, plus cash back on purchases. That’s a whole lot of petty cash.

These Chase cards range from the basic, no-annual-fee Ink Business Cash® Credit Card to the top-of-the-line Ink Business Premier℠ Credit Card, which offers 2.5% cash back on purchases over $5,000 and travel benefits through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. These are solid reward credit cards that are tailored to a small-to-medium business owner's needs.

Ink Business Cash Credit Card

Sign-up bonus: Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Interest rate: 0% APR for 12 months on purchases, then 18.49% to 24.49% APR variable.

0% APR for 12 months on purchases, then 18.49% to 24.49% APR variable. Annual fee: None.

None. Foreign transaction fee : 3%, so this card is not ideal for travel abroad.

: 3%, so this card is not ideal for travel abroad. Top rewards rate: 5% cash back on the first $25,000 in combined spending each year at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services.

5% cash back on the first $25,000 in combined spending each year at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services. Other benefits: 2% cash back on the first $25,000 in combined spending each year at gas stations and restaurants; 1% back on all other purchases.

2% cash back on the first $25,000 in combined spending each year at gas stations and restaurants; 1% back on all other purchases. Business-friendly benefits : Free employee cards, with the ability to set individual spending limits on them; integrate your Chase Ink card with bookkeeping software.

: Free employee cards, with the ability to set individual spending limits on them; integrate your Chase Ink card with bookkeeping software. Redemption: Points earned are worth a penny each if you redeem them for cash back, gift cards, or travel.

Points earned are worth a penny each if you redeem them for cash back, gift cards, or travel. Member FDIC

Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card

Sign-up bonus : Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

: after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening Interest Rate: 0% APR for 12 months on purchases, then 18.49% to 24.49% APR variable.

0% APR for 12 months on purchases, then 18.49% to 24.49% APR variable. Annual fee : None.

: None. Foreign transaction fee : 3%, so this card is not ideal for travel abroad.

: 3%, so this card is not ideal for travel abroad. Rewards rate : Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business.

: Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business. Business-friendly benefits : Free employee cards, with the ability to set individual spending limits on them; integrate your Chase Ink card with bookkeeping software.

: Free employee cards, with the ability to set individual spending limits on them; integrate your Chase Ink card with bookkeeping software. Redemption : Points earned are worth a penny each if you redeem them for cash back gift cards, or travel. Cardholders may redeem rewards through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® program.

: Points earned are worth a penny each if you redeem them for cash back gift cards, or travel. Cardholders may redeem rewards through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® program. Member FDIC

Ink Business Premier Credit Card

Sign-up bonus : Earn $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

: after you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Interest Rate : 19.49% to 27.49% APR variable.

: 19.49% to 27.49% APR variable. Annual fee : $195.

: $195. Foreign transaction fee: None . So this card is a good choice for international travelers.

. So this card is a good choice for international travelers. Rewards rate : Earn unlimited 2.5% total cash back on purchases of $5,000 or more and unlimited 2% cash back on all other business purchases.

: Earn unlimited 2.5% total cash back on purchases of $5,000 or more and unlimited 2% cash back on all other business purchases. Travel benefits : Unlimited 5% total cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards (3% additional Cash Back rewards on top of the 2% Cash Back rewards earned on each purchase). Get 5% back on qualifying Lyft rides through 03/2025. You'll also get trip Cancellation/Trip Interruption Insurance. Chase cards offer excellent rental car insurance and travel insurance.

: Unlimited 5% total cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards (3% additional Cash Back rewards on top of the 2% Cash Back rewards earned on each purchase). Get 5% back on qualifying Lyft rides through 03/2025. You'll also get trip Cancellation/Trip Interruption Insurance. Chase cards offer excellent rental car insurance and travel insurance. Business-friendly benefits : Free employee cards, with the ability to set individual spending limits on them; integrate your Chase Ink card with bookkeeping software.

: Free employee cards, with the ability to set individual spending limits on them; integrate your Chase Ink card with bookkeeping software. Redemption : Points earned are worth a penny each if you redeem them for cash back gift cards, or travel. Cardholders may redeem rewards through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® program.

: Points earned are worth a penny each if you redeem them for cash back gift cards, or travel. Cardholders may redeem rewards through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® program. Member FDIC.

What to Consider Before Getting a Business Credit Card

Before you apply for a business credit card, here are some potential things to keep in mind to determine whether it's the right move:

Your credit score: Most of the top business credit cards require good or excellent credit, which means a FICO credit score of 670 or higher. If your score is lower than that, your options may be limited. Be sure you understand the details of what makes up a good credit score.

Most of the top business credit cards require good or excellent credit, which means a FICO credit score of 670 or higher. If your score is lower than that, your options may be limited. Be sure you understand the details of what makes up a good credit score. Potential costs: Business credit cards often charge high interest rates, and some also assess an annual fee. You can avoid interest by paying your balance in full each month, but if you think you'll be carrying a balance, consider how potential interest charges could impact your bottom line. If you're thinking about getting a card with an annual fee, make sure you can get enough value from the rewards program and perks to make up for it.

Business credit cards often charge high interest rates, and some also assess an annual fee. You can avoid interest by paying your balance in full each month, but if you think you'll be carrying a balance, consider how potential interest charges could impact your bottom line. If you're thinking about getting a card with an annual fee, make sure you can get enough value from the rewards program and perks to make up for it. Whether you can take on another financial account: Managing multiple financial accounts can be challenging. If you already have multiple personal and business accounts to keep track of, adding another one could make things more complicated. In some cases, it can make sense to stick with what you already have, as long as you have enough accounts to keep personal and business expenses separate.

Managing multiple financial accounts can be challenging. If you already have multiple personal and business accounts to keep track of, adding another one could make things more complicated. In some cases, it can make sense to stick with what you already have, as long as you have enough accounts to keep personal and business expenses separate. Your reasons for wanting one: Business credit cards can help with everyday cash flow, but if you're looking to finance growth in your business beyond the initial stages, you may want to consider a small business loan instead. Also, don't think that using a business credit card will shield you from responsibility if your company goes under — business card issuers typically require a personal guarantee when you apply, so you'll still be personally liable for the debt.

Business credit cards can help with everyday cash flow, but if you're looking to finance growth in your business beyond the initial stages, you may want to consider a small business loan instead. Also, don't think that using a business credit card will shield you from responsibility if your company goes under — business card issuers typically require a personal guarantee when you apply, so you'll still be personally liable for the debt. Security: Make sure you can keep the account secure, particularly from potential business partners and employees.

Read More

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.