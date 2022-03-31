Markets
Chase Extends Co-branded Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Credit Card

(RTTNews) - Chase, an arm of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), said on Thursday that it has extended the co-branded Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature credit card.

The multi-year extension of the deal allows the both parties to further strengthen their two decade long co-branded credit card relationship. Max Bardon, Vice President at Amazon, said: "…We look forward to continuing our work with Chase and its technology and capabilities to enable this seamless, benefit-added payment option to Amazon customers."

