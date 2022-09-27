Chase, DoorDash To Launch DoorDash Credit Card - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Chase, and DoorDash announced plans to launch DoorDash credit card, with Mastercard as the exclusive payments network for the new card. The DoorDash Rewards Mastercard will allow cardmembers to earn rewards on purchases both on and off the DoorDash platform. The new co-branded card expands the current relationship between the three parties.

The DoorDash Rewards Mastercard is a World Elite Mastercard and will offer customers rewards and perks to provide even more value, selection and convenience, including complimentary 24/7 concierge service and access to Mastercard Priceless Experiences.

