Chase Corporation (CCF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

Chase Corporation (CCF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CCF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCF was $107.86, representing a -12.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $123.13 and a 15.98% increase over the 52 week low of $93.

CCF is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) and PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG). CCF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.73.

The declaration, record and payment dates

