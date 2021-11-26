Dividends
CCF

Chase Corporation (CCF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Chase Corporation (CCF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CCF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCF was $107.86, representing a -12.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $123.13 and a 15.98% increase over the 52 week low of $93.

CCF is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) and PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG). CCF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.73.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ccf Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CCF
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular