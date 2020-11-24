Chase Corporation (CCF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 25, 2020

Chase Corporation (CCF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 25, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.8 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 07, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CCF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CCF has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCF was $105.79, representing a -15.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $125.54 and a 103.44% increase over the 52 week low of $52.

CCF is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) and Griffon Corporation (GFF). CCF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.71.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CCF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.