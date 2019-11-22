Chase Corporation (CCF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 25, 2019

Chase Corporation (CCF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 25, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.8 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 04, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CCF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CCF has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCF was $112.83, representing a -11.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $127.50 and a 40.14% increase over the 52 week low of $80.51.

CCF is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) and Griffon Corporation (GFF). CCF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.46.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CCF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.