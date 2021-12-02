Chase And Air Canada Release New Aeroplan Credit Card With 100K Bonus

Chase and Air Canada have teamed up to launch a new co-branded U.S. credit card stuffed with benefits and features likely to appeal to anyone who has an affinity for flying.

“The card itself, simply put, is about unlocking rewards flights faster and delivering unparalleled travel benefits,” said Ed Olebe, president of co-branded cards for Chase in a press conference.

With its generous rewards program and elevated welcome bonus, the new Chase Aeroplan® World Elite Mastercard® Credit Card* can help you snag award flights on either the Canadian-based airline or any of its nearly four dozen airline partners.

Highlights of the new card include:

A $95 annual fee.

A welcome bonus of two Welcome Flight Reward Certificates valid for up to 50,000 points each (up to 100,000 total points) after spending $4,000 on the card in the first three months.

Earn 3 points per dollar spent on dining, takeout and eligible delivery services, grocery stores and each dollar spent directly with Air Canada including vacations and cruises. All other spending earns 1 point per dollar.

Earn 500 bonus points for every $2,000 spent in a calendar month (up to a maximum of 1,500 points per calendar month).

Free first checked bags on Air Canada flights: One free checked bag for the primary cardmember and up to eight other travelers on the same itinerary.

Automatic Aeroplan 25K Elite Status for the remainder of the first calendar year, plus the following calendar year, allowing primary cardmembers to enjoy benefits such as priority check-in, early boarding, upgrades and more on Air Canada flights.

A $100 credit toward Global Entry, TSA Precheck or NEXUS every four years (as reimbursement for the application fee charged to the card)..

No foreign transaction fees

As a World Elite Mastercard , it comes with benefits including trip cancellation/interruption insurance, baggage delay insurance, trip delay reimbursement, auto rental collision damage waiver and roadside assistance.

The new card also benefits from Aeroplan’s recent loyalty program overhaul and also offers several unique status features for an airline card, especially one with a relatively low annual fee. For example, after the initial 25K Elite Status welcome offer expires, cardmembers have an opportunity to requalify for that status through the next year after spending $15,000 in a calendar year. Existing status holders can earn a one-level status boost to 35K Status or higher for the next year after spending $50,000 in a calendar year. Additional spend thresholds starting at $100,000 of spend in a calendar year will unlock unprecedented Aeroplan redemption benefits, including 50% off priority rewards and companion benefits.

Additionally, the two 50K point bonus certificates as part of the card’s welcome bonus never expire and can be used to pay for part or all of a flight. For example, if a flight requires 80,000 points, you can use a certificate to pay for part of it and use your mileage balance to pay for the rest. Although you can’t combine the value of the two certificates towards one round-trip flight, you can book two one way flights using one certificate for each way.

In the beginning of 2022, cardholders will also be able to use Chase’s Pay Yourself Back feature at a value of 1.25 cents per point when redeemed towards eligible travel up to 50k points per calendar year.

“We have obsessed over removing as many points of friction as possible,” says Scott O’Leary, a vice president of Aeroplan at Air Canada at a press conference announcing the new card launch.

Is this a good deal?

For those who are eligible, the new card offers an appealing way to earn award flights fast on Star Alliance and other partner airlines. According to O’Leary, Aeroplan also serves up more airline partners than any other existing airline programs making the card an appealing option even for those who don’t plan to spend time in Canada.

Plus the welcome bonus and other card benefits will likely outweigh the annual fee, at least for the first year, making it a no-brainer to give the card a try to see if it’s a fit for your travel needs.

Read our full review of the Chase Aeroplan World Elite Mastercard.

