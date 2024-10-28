News & Insights

Charwood Energy’s Biomass Innovations Drive Growth

October 28, 2024 — 01:03 pm EDT

Charwood Energy S.A (FR:ALCWE) has released an update.

Charwood Energy, listed on Euronext Growth Paris, specializes in deploying biomass technologies to produce renewable energy, including green gas and biochar. The company, active in pyro-gasification since 2019, aims to support the energy transition by offering tailor-made solutions to industrial clients. With its innovative approach, Charwood Energy is positioned as a significant player in the renewable energy sector.

