Charwood Energy’s Biomass Innovations Drive Growth

Charwood Energy, listed on Euronext Growth Paris, specializes in deploying biomass technologies to produce renewable energy, including green gas and biochar. The company, active in pyro-gasification since 2019, aims to support the energy transition by offering tailor-made solutions to industrial clients. With its innovative approach, Charwood Energy is positioned as a significant player in the renewable energy sector.

