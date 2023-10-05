Chartwell Retirement Residences - Unit (CWSRF) Price Target Increased by 9.25% to 9.43

The average one-year price target for Chartwell Retirement Residences - Unit (OTC:CWSRF) has been revised to 9.43 / share. This is an increase of 9.25% from the prior estimate of 8.63 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.66 to a high of 10.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.93% from the latest reported closing price of 7.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chartwell Retirement Residences - Unit. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 6.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWSRF is 0.46%, an increase of 24.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.94% to 14,215K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,131K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,875K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,795K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWSRF by 13.02% over the last quarter.

JERAX - Janus Henderson Global Real Estate Fund holds 1,248K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,143K shares, representing an increase of 8.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWSRF by 31.72% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 921K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 917K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWSRF by 9.74% over the last quarter.

ASRAX - Invesco Global Real Estate Income Fund holds 877K shares. No change in the last quarter.

