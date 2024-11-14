News & Insights

Chartwell Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results

November 14, 2024 — 06:08 pm EST

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) has released an update.

Chartwell Retirement Residences reported a robust third quarter in 2024, with a significant increase in resident revenue and a notable rise in funds from operations. The company is actively optimizing its portfolio, adding high-quality properties and divesting older assets, while maintaining strong occupancy rates.

