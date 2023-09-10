Charting the Moat Index’s Long-Term Track Record

By Brandon Rakszawski, Director of Product Management The strength of Morningstar’s moat indexes lies in its forward-looking approach to selecting quality companies, as shown by its history of outperforming the S&P 500 over long holding periods.

August was a volatile month for U.S. equity markets. The S&P 500 Index finished the month in negative territory for the first time since February 2023. Several market forces impacted companies during the month. Fitch downgraded the U.S. government’s long-term credit rating from AAA to AA+; the U.S. Department of Labor released data reinforcing the perception of a robust labor market, which could potentially allow the Fed to more easily prolong their tightening policy; and corporate earnings continue to come in lower than prior quarters, although not quite as low as predicted. These and other factors led to increased uncertainty in the equity markets in August.

The Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index (the “Moat Index”) trailed the S&P 500 by 2% in August (-3.59% vs. -1.59%, respectively). This sizable underperformance month is generally uncharacteristic, as the Moat Index has only trailed the S&P 500 by more than 2% in five of the last 60 months. As is typically the case, the underperformance was driven by stock selection rather than sector overweights or underweights. Despite the difficult month, the Moat Index remains more than 500 basis points ahead of the S&P 500 for the year with a 23.90% return through August versus the S&P 500’s return of 18.73%.

Looking to smaller-cap companies, the market returns were more negative in August for smaller companies. Mid cap stocks, as represented by the S&P MidCap 400 Index (-2.89%) and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (-4.14%) both finished increasingly more in the red. The Morningstar US Small-Mid Cap Moat Focus Index (the “SMID Moat Index”), like the Moat Index, struggled relatively in August with a return of -4.16%. Because there is some overlap in the two moat indexes, many of the same companies were key contributors to negative performance.

More to the Moat Story than One Month

No investors want to see their strategy underperform a broad market benchmark. But, despite all of the success the Moat Index has had over its more than 15-year history, it has only outperformed the S&P 500 in any given calendar month 50% of the time. Stated differently, the Moat Index has outperformed the S&P 500 by 3.25% annually since its February 14, 2007 launch but has underperformed the S&P 500 Index in nearly half of the months along the way.

The key with this long-term, core strategy is Morningstar’s forward-looking perspective in selecting quality companies. Looking beyond the coin toss that is one-month success allows you to see the Moat Index’s clear long-term history of outperformance over long holding periods, increasing to a staggering 100% success rate, or batting average, over all 79 of the Moat Index’s 10-year rolling periods since its 2007 inception.

Consistent Long-Term Relative Performance

3/2007 – 8/31/2023

1 Month Rolling Periods 1 Year Rolling Periods 3 Year Rolling Periods 5 Year Rolling Periods 10 Year Rolling Periods Total Periods 198 187 163 139 79 Total Outperformed 100 121 138 132 79 Batting Average 51% 65% 85% 95% 100%

Source: Morningstar, July 2023. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index performance is not illustrative of fund performance. Not intended as a recommendation to buy or to sell any of the securities mentioned herein. Batting Average is measured by dividing the number of periods a portfolio or investment strategy outperforms a benchmark by the total number of periods.

Moat Stock Selection Drives Performance

As is customary, the prospects of the Moat Index were once again driven largely by stock selection as opposed to an overweight (or underweight) to any particular sector. A handful of names were outsized contributors to negative absolute returns in August, several from the consumer discretionary sector.

Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy struggled mightily in August compared to the rest of the market. It’s -27% return for the month placed it squarely at the bottom within the Moat Index. The title of Morningstar’s latest equity research report tells it all: Etsy's Near-Term Prospects Soft, but Platform Investments Should Bear Fruit as Macro Pressure Eases. Etsy has faced significant headwinds since entering the Moat Index, but Morningstar stands by its wide moat rating and recognition of Etsy’s unique network effect. Its fair value estimate was lowered from $151 per share to $145 in late August to reflect an increase in both cost of capital assumptions and long-term tax rate.

Polaris (PII)

Polaris finished August trading at a 33% discount to Morningstar’s fair value estimate. That was despite a slight decrease from $175 per share to $171 in late July to incorporate the company’s second-quarter results into Morningstar’s model. The 70-year-old recreational vehicle power house continues to benefit from its powerful intangible assets, robust R&D budget, and low-cost production, according to Morningstar.

Top contributors in August included automation equipment and services company Emerson Electric (EMR), biopharma firm Amgen (AMGN) and Comcast Corp. (CMCSA).

Top Contributors and Detractors from Moat Index - August 2023

Leading Contributors Company Ticker Sector Avg. Weight (%) Contribution (%) Emerson Electric Co. EMR Industrials 2.68 0.20 Amgen Inc. AMGN Health Care 1.40 0.13 Comcast Corp. CMCSA Communications Services 2.74 0.09 Intuit Inc. INTU Technology 1.42 0.08 Tradeweb Markets Inc. TW Financials 1.46 0.08

Leading Detractors Company Ticker Sector Avg. Weight (%) Contribution (%) Etsy Inc. ETSY Consumer Discretionary 1.93 -0.66 Polaris Inc. PII Consumer Discretionary 2.48 -0.45 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF Materials 1.96 -0.38 Zimmer Biomet ZBH Health Care 2.17 -0.32 Fortinet Inc. FTNT Technology 1.14 -0.31

Source: Morningstar, August 2023. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index performance is not illustrative of fund performance. Not intended as a recommendation to buy or to sell any of the securities mentioned herein.

Top 10 MOAT Holdings Holding Name Ticker % of Net Assets Domino's Pizza Inc. DPZ 2.97% Alphabet Inc. GOOGL 2.87% Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV 2.86% Transunion TRU 2.82% Emerson Electric Co. EMR 2.71% Comcast Corp. CMCSA 2.67% Salesforce.Com Inc. CRM 2.63% Intercontinental Exchange Inc. ICE 2.58% Tyler Technologies Inc. TYL 2.56% Ecolab Inc. ECL 2.54%

Data as of 9/5/2023. These are not recommendations to buy or sell any security. Security holdings may vary.

Smaller Caps Bear Brunt of Pull Back

Smaller-cap companies underperformed their larger cap peers on the downside in August. Mid-cap stocks performed worse than large caps and small-cap companies performed even worse. Because moat-rated companies tend to be larger, more established companies, the SMID Moat Index tends to feature a mid-cap bias relative to other SMID-cap indexes. Because of this and the Moat Index’s unconstrained approach, there can be some overlap between the two indexes. In August, several overlapping companies happened to be some of the key drivers of underperformance. The SMID Moat Index also held Etsy (ETSY), Polaris (PII) and Zimmer Biomet (ZBH).

August top contributors included financial market intelligence company Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR), Global Payments Inc. (GPN) and cloud software company Splunk (SPLK).

Top Contributors and Detractors from SMID Moat Index - August 2023

Leading Contributors Company Ticker Sector Avg. Weight (%) Contribution (%) Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. BR Industrials 1.58 0.15 Global Payments Inc. GPN Financials 0.78 0.10 Splunk Inc. SPLK Technology 0.77 0.09 HF Sinclair Corp. DINO Energy 1.52 0.09 Warner Music Group WMG Communication Services 1.52 0.09

Leading Detractors Company Ticker Sector Avg. Weight (%) Contribution (%) ResMed Inc. RMD Health Care 1.10 -0.37 Etsy Inc. ETSY Consumer Discretionary 1.06 -0.36 Paycom Software Inc PAYC Industrials 1.31 -0.31 Tapestry Inc. TPR Consumer Discretionary 1.10 -0.28 Polaris Inc. PII Consumer Discretionary 1.37 -0.25

Source: Morningstar, August 2023. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index performance is not illustrative of fund performance. Not intended as a recommendation to buy or to sell any of the securities mentioned herein.

Top 10 SMOT Holdings Holding Name Ticker % of Net Assets Equitrans Midstream Corp. ETRN 1.82% Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. BR 1.67% Warner Music Group Corp. WMG 1.56% Hf Sinclair Corp. DINO 1.54% Itt Inc. ITT 1.53% Gentex Corp. GNTX 1.52% Tradeweb Markets Inc. TW 1.51% Evercore Inc. EVR 1.51% Fortive Corp. FTV 1.48% Williams-Sonoma Inc. WSM 1.47%

Data as of 9/5/2023. These are not recommendations to buy or sell any security. Security holdings may vary.

Accessing Moat Stocks

VanEck Morningstar Wide ETF (MOAT) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) seeks to track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Morningstar US Small-Mid Cap Moat Focus Index.

The Morningstar moat-driven indexes represent various regional exposures and consist of companies identified as having sustainable, competitive advantages and whose stocks are attractively priced, according to Morningstar.

The Morningstar® Wide Moat Focus IndexSM Intended to track the overall performance of attractively priced companies with sustainable competitive advantages according to Morningstar's equity research team.

The Morningstar® US Small-Mid Cap Moat Focus IndexSM is intended to track the overall performance of small- and mid-cap companies with sustainable competitive advantages and attractive valuations according to Morningstar's equity research team.

The Morningstar® US Small-Mid Cap IndexSM is a broad based index intended to track the overall performance of U.S. small- and mid-cap companies according to Morningstar.

The S&P SmallCap 600 Index represents small-cap US companies. The S&P Midcap 400 Index provides investors with a benchmark for mid-sized US companies. The S&P 500 Index consists of 500 widely held common stocks covering industrial, utility, financial and transportation sector; as an Index, it is unmanaged and is not a security in which investments can be made.

