Charterhouse in exclusive talks to sell majority stake in Cooper

PARIS, March 12 (Reuters) - European private equity firm Charterhouse Capital Partners [CHCAP.UL] said on Friday it had entered exclusive talks to sell a majority stake in drugmaker Cooperation Pharmaceutique Française, known as Cooper, to CVC Capital Partners.

As part of the transaction, Charterhouse said it would make a significant reinvestment in Cooper and continue to support the growth and international expansion of the business alongside CVC. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Jason Neely)

