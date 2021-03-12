Charterhouse in exclusive talks to sell majority stake in Cooper

Publisher
Reuters
Published

European private equity firm Charterhouse Capital Partners [CHCAP.UL] said on Friday it had entered exclusive talks to sell a majority stake in drugmaker Cooperation Pharmaceutique Française, known as Cooper, to CVC Capital Partners.

PARIS, March 12 (Reuters) - European private equity firm Charterhouse Capital Partners [CHCAP.UL] said on Friday it had entered exclusive talks to sell a majority stake in drugmaker Cooperation Pharmaceutique Française, known as Cooper, to CVC Capital Partners.

As part of the transaction, Charterhouse said it would make a significant reinvestment in Cooper and continue to support the growth and international expansion of the business alongside CVC. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Jason Neely) ((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CHARTERHOUSE COOPER/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More