Charter upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA

BofA upgraded Charter (CHTR) to Buy from Neutral with a $450 price target
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CHTR:
- Charter price target raised to $315 from $300 at Barclays
- Charter price target raised to $525 from $435 at Pivotal Research
- Charter Communications Reports Modest Q3 Revenue Growth
- Early notable gainers among liquid option names on November 1st
- Morning Movers: Apple dips, Amazon gains after earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.