Charter Spectrum To Add New TelevisaUnivision Streaming Service Bundle

Charter Communications plans to bundle a new and free premium version of ViX – a TelevisaUnivision Spanish-language streaming service – for certain Spectrum TV subscribers later this year.

The new service – ViX Premium with Ads – will include original series, movies, live soccer matches and tens of thousands of hours of library content with limited advertisements, the companies said in a joint statement . It will be available to Spectrum customers that currently receive TelevisaUnivision channels through their Spectrum TV Select or the Mi Plan Latino packages.

The service is part of a multiyear agreement to extend and expand the existing partnership between the companies. Spectrum customers can get access to TelevisaUnivision’s networks — including Univision, UniMás, Galavisión, TL Novelas, TUDN, FOROtv and Telehit — by subscribing to the Mi Plan Latino, which costs $39.99 per month for a year. The Spectrum TV Select Signature plan is priced at $64.99 per month for a year.

“We appreciate TelevisaUnivision’s willingness to fully support our new distribution framework, which is good for customers and a significant step forward for the video ecosystem,” Tom Montemagno, executive vice president of programming acquisition for Charter, said in a statement. “This furthers our goal of providing value to customers by including streaming apps with Spectrum services.”

Stepping up streaming activity

This is Charter's second announced streaming bundle this month. In a deal with The Walt Disney Company, Charter plans to bundle ad-supported Disney Plus Basic for Spectrum TV Select subscribers for free.

It also follows news that Charter plans to phase out Spectrum cable boxes in favor of Xumo, a fairly new streaming device from Charter and Comcast.

To take advantage of the Disney Plus deal, you need to be a Spectrum TV Select subscriber and activate the account on the Start Streaming Disney Plus On Us homepage. If you do not have Spectrum TV Select and want to upgrade your plan, you can call Spectrum at 833-839-0144 to do so.

If you have a separate Disney Plus subscription, you can visit the Disney Plus to manage your subscription web page to receive your Spectrum benefit, Charter said. As stand-alone services, Disney Plus Basic costs $7.99 monthly .

Related Content

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.