CHTR

Charter Shareholders Approve Cox Deal, Closing Expected By Mid-2026

July 31, 2025 — 05:36 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Charter Communications (CHTR) announced that its stockholders have overwhelmingly approved the proposals required to finalize its planned transaction with Cox Communications.

At a special meeting held earlier today, over 99 percent of votes cast were in favor of each proposal tied to the deal.

The transaction, previously announced, is expected to close by mid-2026, pending regulatory approvals and standard closing conditions.

CHTR currently trades at $271.52 or 2.99% lower on the NasdaqGS.

