Charter Secures Multi-Year Partnership With St. Louis Cardinals, Named Spectrum As Telecom Partner

(RTTNews) - The St. Louis Cardinals have entered a multi-year marketing partnership with Spectrum, the connectivity brand of Charter Communications (CHTR), naming it the team's Official Telecommunications Partner.

While financial terms were not disclosed, the agreement includes broad advertising rights across English and Spanish radio broadcasts, the Cardinals' official website and social media, and in-stadium branding.

Spectrum will sponsor the team's pitching changes at Busch Stadium and receive high-visibility signage on the outfield wall and behind home plate during home TV broadcasts. As the largest connectivity provider in the St. Louis region, Spectrum aims to use the partnership to deepen community engagement and align with the Cardinals' commitment to excellence on and off the field.

Spectrum's EVP and CMO Sharon Peters emphasized the shared values between the two organizations, noting that the deal allows Spectrum to celebrate local pride and enhance its community presence. Cardinals VP of Corporate Partnerships Joe Pfeiffer welcomed Spectrum as a natural fit, citing both organizations' strong roots in St. Louis and dedication to fan engagement.

With over 31 million customers across 41 states, Spectrum is the nation's leading TV provider, offering sports-focused video packages, top streaming apps, and high-speed internet. Charter Communications, Spectrum's parent company, was founded in St. Louis in 1993.

Monday CHTR closed at $261.75 or 1.11% on the NasdaqGS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.