Charter Rallies as SpaceX Partnership Talks Spark Fresh Optimism

While SpaceX SPCX has been hogging the headlines in recent weeks, shares of Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR soared 9.4% on June 29 after reports suggested the cable and broadband provider has held discussions with SPCX over a potential mobile partnership. The report fueled investor optimism that closer collaboration with SPCX's satellite capabilities could strengthen Charter's wireless ambitions and improve connectivity in underserved areas, complementing its existing broadband network.

Charter has been navigating a landscape where cord-cutting remains persistent as consumers increasingly favor streaming platforms over bundled pay-TV packages. At the same time, operators have relied more heavily on broadband and mobile offerings to offset declines in video subscribers. The industry has also been investing aggressively in network upgrades to defend market share against fiber expansion and fixed wireless access services.

Despite these headwinds, Charter has continued to position itself as more than a cable television provider. Its Spectrum Mobile business has delivered steady customer additions, highlighting growing demand for bundled broadband and wireless services. A partnership involving SpaceX could further enhance Charter's long-term strategy by expanding mobile coverage and potentially enabling satellite-backed connectivity in hard-to-reach locations. Such a move would also reflect the broader convergence of terrestrial broadband, wireless and satellite communications.

Comparison With Peers

CHTR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The rally marked a welcome change for Charter after a challenging month. While it has outperformed the broader Zacks Cable Television industry over the past month, it has risen a 2.5% against a 7.2% fall for the industry. The stock has faced pressure as investors remained cautious about slowing broadband subscriber growth, intense competition from fiber providers and the continued shift away from traditional cable television. CHTR has, however, outdone peers like Comcast Corporation CMCSA and Naspers Limited NPSNY, which have declined 3.3% and 1.4%, respectively, over the same period. CMCSA and NPSNY also carry a Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Resilience of CHTR

CHTR appears attractively valued relative to its industry. Its forward P/E of 3.11, well below the industry's 5.80, suggests the stock trades at a significant discount. Its PEG ratio of 0.23 versus the industry's 0.57 indicates investors are paying less for each unit of expected earnings growth. Backed by an expected 18.8% earnings growth this year, the valuation implies the market may be underpricing CHTR's growth prospects, provided it delivers on earnings expectations. The company is expected to report its second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 24, before the market opens.

Bottom Line

Looking ahead, investors will likely focus on CHTR's ability to sustain broadband growth, expand its mobile subscriber base and improve profitability while managing competitive pressures. Any formal agreement with SpaceX could create new opportunities to differentiate its service offerings and accelerate innovation. Although challenges from cord-cutting and fierce broadband competition are unlikely to disappear, Charter's evolving business model suggests it is increasingly focused on becoming a diversified connectivity provider rather than relying on the shrinking traditional cable TV business. If execution remains strong, the company could be better positioned to capitalize on the next phase of the communications industry's evolution.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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