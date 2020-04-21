Charter Raises the Ire of NY AG Over Its COVID-19 Response

Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) is in the cross-hairs of New York Attorney General Letitia James after more than two hundred employees at its Spectrum unit reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

A spokesperson from James' office told the New York Times that the New York AG is opening an inquiry into Charter's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including how it managed the safety of its workers.

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

The New York Times, citing a person with knowledge of the company, reported Charter's Spectrum unit has seen more than 230 employees test positive for COVID-19. The unit, which is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., has 95,000 employees located across 41 states. Of those, 40,000 are employed in call centers or offices. The paper noted among the employees who tested positive, nearly half were employed in call centers and offices.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the cable giant said a "significant majority" of its employees who work in offices and call centers in the U.S. are now doing their jobs from home. "Over the past three weeks, we have dramatically reduced the number of employees going into the field or into the office while maintaining the efficacy of our business operations that is so critical to fighting this pandemic," the Charter spokesperson said. "We have also announced a variety of enhanced benefits to help alleviate employees' concerns while still being able to meet the elevated needs of our customers and businesses across the country during the crisis."

Charter is considered an essential business due to its important role as a broadband internet provider.

10 stocks we like better than Charter Communications

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Charter Communications wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Donna Fuscaldo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.