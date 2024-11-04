Charter price target raised to $415 from $360 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Charter (CHTR) to $415 from $360 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm continues to expect Charter’s customer trends in 2025 to be better than 2024, which it says will be a tailwind. How much of one will depend on Charter’s ability to inch up its adjusted EBITDA growth to levels that “flip its leverage from an investment risk to an investment positive,” the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CHTR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.