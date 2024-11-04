News & Insights

Stocks
CHTR

Charter price target raised to $415 from $360 at Morgan Stanley

November 04, 2024 — 06:41 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Charter (CHTR) to $415 from $360 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm continues to expect Charter’s customer trends in 2025 to be better than 2024, which it says will be a tailwind. How much of one will depend on Charter’s ability to inch up its adjusted EBITDA growth to levels that “flip its leverage from an investment risk to an investment positive,” the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CHTR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.