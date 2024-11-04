Charter price target raised to $390 from $345 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Charter (CHTR) to $390 from $345 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results were ahead of consensus on both subscriber metrics and financials, while the management also guided to 100K ACP internet losses in Q4 as the last one-time impact from the ACP funding unwind, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
