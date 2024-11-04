News & Insights

Charter price target raised to $385 from $325 at UBS

November 04, 2024 — 08:03 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

UBS analyst John Hodulik raised the firm’s price target on Charter (CHTR) to $385 from $325. The firm keeps a Neutral rating on the shares given sustained competition and the expectation for slowing EBITDA growth in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. UBS expects similar EBITDA growth in Q4 as the benefit of price increases and high-margin political ad is partly offset by hurricane impact, but sees a more challenging backdrop for 25 as political ad unwinds and competitive pressures remain.

