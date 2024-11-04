Charter price target raised to $385 from $325 at UBS

UBS analyst John Hodulik raised the firm’s price target on Charter (CHTR) to $385 from $325. The firm keeps a Neutral rating on the shares given sustained competition and the expectation for slowing EBITDA growth in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. UBS expects similar EBITDA growth in Q4 as the benefit of price increases and high-margin political ad is partly offset by hurricane impact, but sees a more challenging backdrop for 25 as political ad unwinds and competitive pressures remain.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CHTR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.