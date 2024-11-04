Charter price target raised to $365 from $340 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Kraft raised the firm’s price target on Charter (CHTR) to $365 from $340 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CHTR:
- Charter price target raised to $450 from $425 at Evercore ISI
- Charter price target raised to $385 from $325 at UBS
- Charter price target raised to $415 from $360 at Morgan Stanley
- Charter price target raised to $400 from $350 at Wells Fargo
- Charter upgraded to Buy at BofA as ACP headwinds recede
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.