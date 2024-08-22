Charter, Paramount Launch Paramount+ Essential In Spectrum TV Select And Mi Plan Latino Packages

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) and Paramount Global (PARA) have entered into a new multi-year distribution agreement, which includes the addition of Paramount+ Essential, the ad-supported variant of Paramount's streaming service, at no additional cost to all Spectrum TV Select and Mi Plan Latino packages across the nation.

With this new agreement, Spectrum video customers are now granted access to an extensive library of content, with over 40,000 episodes of various shows and films, featuring popular original series and live sports broadcasts on CBS.

Tom Montemagno, EVP, said, "This partnership not only enhances the viewing experience with access to top-rated original content and live sports, but it also creates new distribution opportunities for Paramount and is a significant step towards building a healthier video ecosystem that benefits both our customers and the industry as a whole."

To access this new service, customers can utilize the Xumo Stream Box, a device designed to enhance streaming capabilities or any other device that supports the Paramount+ application.

