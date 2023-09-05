Charter Offers $15 Credit Amid Ongoing Disney Dispute, Reports Say

Cable and satellite operator Charter Communications is reportedly offering a $15 credit to customers who request it while The Walt Disney Company is urging pay TV users to switch to its Hulu Live service, as the companies continue a battle over distribution fees.

Neither Charter nor Disney responded to requests for comment.

At issue is that several Disney-owned channels, including ESPN and ABC, went dark on Charter’s Spectrum network on Aug. 31 after talks broke down between the content supplier and the content distributor. Charter, the parent company of Spectrum that serves more than 32 million customers in 41 states, said that Disney removed the programming.

According to several media reports , Spectrum is “quietly offering” the $15 credit to customers who request it in an attempt to placate angry viewers and keep them from switching services.

The dispute comes amid a decline in traditional broadcast and cable TV viewership, and as prices for many streaming platforms have increased despite more and more companies entering the market.

For their part, both Disney and Charter said in statements that negotiations are ongoing.

Both sides say they hope to reach an agreement

Disney said in a Sept. 4 blog that it hopes to continue talks that will restore access to its content for Spectrum customers as soon as possible. It also said that customers have a lot of choices to access its programming without a cable subscription, including by using Hulu + Live TV. Disney holds a 67% stake in Hulu.

“This Labor Day weekend has been a frustrating one for millions of Spectrum cable subscribers,” Disney said in the blog. “Instead of enjoying major sporting events such as the return of college football and the US Open, ESPN and other Disney-owned channels like ABC were blacked out due to a dispute between Spectrum’s parent company—Charter Communications—and Disney Entertainment. Unfortunately, the dispute is still ongoing.”

On its website , Spectrum also said that negotiations will continue and that it hopes to reach a fair agreement on behalf of customers. But it blamed Disney for continuing to demand an “excessive increase.”

The cable operator said that Disney pulled programming from YouTube TV customers in 2021 and from Dish and Sling customers in 2022.

“And now, right as football season kicks off, they’re pulling programming from you, Spectrum customers,” Spectrum said.

Meantime, if you're looking for places to get TV and movies online , you have more than a few options for free and paid streaming services that offer some of the biggest movies and TV shows to keep you entertained. Besides an increase in the number of free streaming services, many of the premium services now also offer cheaper, ad-supported membership plans.

RELATED CONTENT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.