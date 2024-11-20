Charter Hall’s Bold Move on Hotel Property Investments

Hotel Property Investments Ltd. (AU:HPI) has released an update.
Charter Hall Wholesale Management is increasing its stake in Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) through an off-market takeover offer, with plans to declare the bid unconditional upon reaching 35% acceptance by December 9, 2024. The offer includes an all-cash consideration of $3.85 per HPI security, providing an attractive premium to shareholders. If successful, payment terms will be accelerated to ensure quicker compensation for accepting securityholders.
