Charter Hall Retail’s Bold Offer for Hotel Property Investments

Charter Hall Retail REIT has made an all-cash offer of $3.85 per security for Hotel Property Investments, contingent on reaching a 35% acceptance rate by December 9, 2024. Currently holding a 26.94% interest, Charter Hall plans to accelerate payment terms once the offer becomes unconditional. The offer period has been extended to December 17, 2024, enticing investors with a substantial premium for their securities.

