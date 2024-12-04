Charter Hall Retail REIT Increases Stake in HPI Securities

Charter Hall Retail REIT (AU:CQR) has released an update.

Charter Hall Retail REIT has increased its relevant interest in HPI Securities to 26.58%, while acceptance instructions under its facility have grown to 6.66%. This move showcases the company’s strategic efforts to consolidate its position in the market, reflecting a dynamic shift in its investment strategy.

