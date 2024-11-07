Charter Hall Retail REIT Increases Stake in HPI Securities

Charter Hall Retail REIT (AU:CQR) has released an update.
Charter Hall Retail REIT’s trustee, Charter Hall Wholesale Management Limited, has increased its relevant interest in HPI Securities to 24.68%, following recent acceptances of its offer. The total interest, including acceptance instructions, now stands at 25.89%. This move demonstrates growing investor confidence and strategic positioning within the market.
