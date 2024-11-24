Charter Hall Retail REIT Bolsters HPI Securities Stake

Charter Hall Retail REIT (AU:CQR) has released an update.
Charter Hall Retail REIT is actively managing its interest in HPI Securities, showing a slight increase in relevant interests to 25.81% and acceptance instructions rising to 4.13%. This indicates a strategic move in the financial market, as they navigate through acceptance instructions and offer conditions.
