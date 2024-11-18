News & Insights

Stocks

Charter Hall REIT Updates Stake in HPI Securities

November 18, 2024 — 09:09 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Charter Hall Retail REIT (AU:CQR) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Charter Hall Retail REIT, through its trustee Charter Hall Wholesale Management Limited, reports changes in substantial holdings of HPI Securities, now holding a 26.92% stake. This update reflects an increase from their previous 26.65% holding, showcasing active interest and strategic maneuvering in the financial market.

For further insights into AU:CQR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.