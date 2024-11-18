Charter Hall REIT Updates Stake in HPI Securities

Charter Hall Retail REIT (AU:CQR) has released an update.

Charter Hall Retail REIT, through its trustee Charter Hall Wholesale Management Limited, reports changes in substantial holdings of HPI Securities, now holding a 26.92% stake. This update reflects an increase from their previous 26.65% holding, showcasing active interest and strategic maneuvering in the financial market.

