Charter Hall REIT Updates on Buy-Back Activity

November 26, 2024 — 07:29 pm EST

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (AU:CLW) has released an update.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, highlighting that it purchased 200,073 fully paid units of stapled securities on the previous day. This move is part of their strategy to manage capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

