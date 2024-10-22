News & Insights

Stocks

Charter Hall REIT Extends Offer for Hotel Property Investments

October 22, 2024 — 06:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Charter Hall Retail REIT (AU:CQR) has released an update.

Charter Hall Retail REIT has issued a revised bid to acquire all securities of Hotel Property Investments (HPI) at an improved cash offer of $3.85 per security. Despite a recent 3.5% drop in HPI’s market price following an unexpected distribution announcement, Charter Hall emphasizes the compelling value of their offer, which represents a significant premium over HPI’s previous trading price. Investors are encouraged to act promptly as the offer period is extended to November 11, 2024.

For further insights into AU:CQR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.