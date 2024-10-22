Charter Hall REIT Extends Offer for Hotel Property Investments

Charter Hall Retail REIT (AU:CQR) has released an update.

Charter Hall Retail REIT has issued a revised bid to acquire all securities of Hotel Property Investments (HPI) at an improved cash offer of $3.85 per security. Despite a recent 3.5% drop in HPI’s market price following an unexpected distribution announcement, Charter Hall emphasizes the compelling value of their offer, which represents a significant premium over HPI’s previous trading price. Investors are encouraged to act promptly as the offer period is extended to November 11, 2024.

