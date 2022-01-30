Charter Hall-managed partnership bids $901 mln for Australia's Irongate

Contributor
Harish Sridharan Reuters
Published

Australia's Irongate Group said on Monday it has received a A$1.29 billion ($901.45 million) takeover bid from a partnership managed by property investor Charter Hall Group, topping a rejected offer by 360 Capital.

Adds details on deal, background, and shares

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Australia's Irongate Group IAP.AX said on Monday it has received a A$1.29 billion ($901.45 million) takeover bid from a partnership managed by property investor Charter Hall Group CHC.AX, topping a rejected offer by 360 Capital TGP.AX.

The partnership, comprising Dutch pension fund PGGM and Charter Hall, made a bid of A$1.90 per share for the real-estate investor, representing a premium of 21% to the stock's closing price on Jan. 28.

Shares of Irongate soared 19.1% to a record high of A$1.87.

The latest offer comes in higher than the revised bid of A$1.72 per share from 360 Capital, an Australian investment and funds management group, but was rejected for not "adequately reflecting the underlying value" of the company.

The Charter Hall proposal includes a memorandum of understanding with 360 Capital, and it contains a call option over 360 Capital's 19.9% shareholding in Irongate.

360 Capital did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Charter Hall-PGGM partnership expects to fund the proposed transaction from existing financial resources and new debt facilities.

($1 = 1.4310 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More