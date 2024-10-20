News & Insights

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s Strategic Focus and Sustainability

October 20, 2024 — 11:07 pm EDT

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (AU:CLW) has released an update.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT recently held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, featuring speeches from the Independent Chair, Glenn Fraser, and Fund Manager, Avi Anger. The meeting focused on the company’s strategic direction and its commitment to sustainable practices, highlighted by its acknowledgment of Traditional Custodians of the lands.

