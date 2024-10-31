Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s Strategic Buy-Back Update

News & Insights

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (AU:CLW) has released an update.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has announced an ongoing share buy-back program, acquiring 235,929 fully paid stapled securities on the previous day, adding to a total of over 6.26 million securities bought back previously. This move indicates the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

